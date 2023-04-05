JUNO Price Hits $0.99 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $71.12 million and $202,464.30 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,580,828 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

