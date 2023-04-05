Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
