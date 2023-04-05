Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 4.2%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Karooooo Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $506.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
