Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 4.2%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $506.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

