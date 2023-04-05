Kathryn Bueker Sells 710 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.4 %

HubSpot stock traded down $14.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $476.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $160,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

