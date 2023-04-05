Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kava has a market cap of $405.29 million and $15.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 468,289,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,282,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

