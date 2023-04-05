KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 112,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 227,583 shares.The stock last traded at $36.55 and had previously closed at $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

