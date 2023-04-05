Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to “Outperform”

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,133. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

