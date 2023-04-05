Kevin Weil Acquires 274,000 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

