KeyCorp Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $97.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of MSM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.14. 341,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,306. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

