Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Trading Down 2.4 %
Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.29. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of -0.03.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
