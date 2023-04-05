Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Trading Down 2.4 %

Kings Arms Yard VCT stock opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.29. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

