Komodo Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Komodo has a market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00134720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.