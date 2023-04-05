Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.62

Shares of Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA downgraded Konami from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Konami Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.
About Konami
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
