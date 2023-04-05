Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 74757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Articles

