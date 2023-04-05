Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $72.05. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 118,175 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 5.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $625.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

