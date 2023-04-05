KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €61.70 ($67.07) and last traded at €61.10 ($66.41). 7,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.10 ($65.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KWS. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

