Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 3.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 454,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 620,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.