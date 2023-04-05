Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,116.94 or 0.07543405 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $16.15 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

