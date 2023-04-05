Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.14. 97,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

