Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

