Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 380,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 314,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 230,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,174. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

