Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.66. 82,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,451. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.