Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 237,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.33. 1,529,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,619. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $205.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.