Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $654.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $691.97 and its 200 day moving average is $680.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.77.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

