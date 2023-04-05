Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. 320,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,509. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

