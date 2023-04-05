Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,477. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.