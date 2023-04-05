Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 850,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

