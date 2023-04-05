Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,301. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

