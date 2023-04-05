Litecoin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.42 or 0.00327884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.71 billion and $582.83 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,639,964 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.