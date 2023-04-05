LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Stephens boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 349,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.