loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 76,610 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI remained flat at $1.49 on Wednesday. 432,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,275. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $471.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.