loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,629.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,629.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,827 shares of company stock worth $1,950,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.10.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

