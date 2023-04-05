LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.07

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.07 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 175.60 ($2.18). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 176.70 ($2.19), with a volume of 2,406,875 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.55) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.85).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 694.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.85.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

About LondonMetric Property

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.