LooksRare Trading Up 4.3% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $67.97 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

