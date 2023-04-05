Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.05. Lufax shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,068,629 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC cut their price target on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

