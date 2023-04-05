Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luxfer by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

