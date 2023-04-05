Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1002445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
