M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 217.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 39,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,616. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

