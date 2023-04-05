M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). Approximately 47,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 1.10.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.
Featured Articles
