M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). Approximately 47,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 1.10.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

