MAGIC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $293.02 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $293.02 million and $53.46 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,512,998 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

