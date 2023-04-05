MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 64,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,089. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

