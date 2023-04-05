Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Manila Water Stock Performance

Shares of Manila Water stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84. Manila Water has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.95.

Manila Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manila Water Co, Inc engages in the provision of water distribution services. It offers water, integrated used water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Quezon City, Philippines.

