Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Manila Water Stock Performance
Shares of Manila Water stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84. Manila Water has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.95.
Manila Water Company Profile
