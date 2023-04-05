Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.74.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
