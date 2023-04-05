MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 125,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 64,064 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

About MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

