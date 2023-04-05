MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 125,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 64,064 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.85.
A number of brokerages have commented on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
