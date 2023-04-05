Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

