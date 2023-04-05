Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $612.47

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 612.47 ($7.61) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.08). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.45), with a volume of 21,637 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.56) to GBX 830 ($10.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 607.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.01. The company has a market capitalization of £317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5,636.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,545.45%.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($186,289.12). 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

