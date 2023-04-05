Mayo Clinic Buys Shares of 38,114 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ClearPoint Neuro comprises 1.6% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.16% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.17. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.