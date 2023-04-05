MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

