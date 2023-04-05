MBA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

