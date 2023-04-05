MBA Advisors LLC Sells 17,744 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 455,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,844 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,560 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

