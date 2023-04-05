McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.91

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.91 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 11748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

